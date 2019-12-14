LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A Liberty County inmate is dead after he was found on his cell floor unresponsive.

According to a press release by the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday evening the male inmate was found on the floor of his jail cell during a routine bed check.

An ambulance was immediately called and the inmate was rushed to the Liberty Dayton Regional Hospital in the City of Liberty, according to the release.

The male inmate was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time after arriving.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the Texas Rangers and Liberty County Sheriff’s Lead Investigator Steven Rasberry.

Division Commander Captain Billy Knox said that an autopsy was ordered and will be conducted Monday to determine the cause of death.

At this time the inmate’s name is being withheld until it is assured that all of his family members have been notified.

The joint investigation by both law enforcement agencies is continuing.

