Let's settle this. When is it too soon to start putting up Christmas decorations?

Some homes in Beaumont are already prepared for the Christmas season.

BEAUMONT, Texas — With Thanksgiving coming to an end and Christmas a month away, we all have a debate that needs to be settled. When is it too soon to start putting up Christmas decorations?

The lights, the trees, and all the decor, when is it okay to start putting it up?

People getting ready for yard contests, and others just love to see the happiness the lights bring to others in the community.

But Southeast Texas resident Tommy Patrizi said he normally decorates the day after Thanksgiving but this year he knew he and his wife would be extra busy so they put them up the first weekend of November.

"We decided we're going to get more enjoyment out of it,” Patrizi said. “I see a lot of people are starting to do that now. So, you know, we're not trying to make Christmas come any earlier but we want to enjoy the hard work the fruits of our labor from putting out the decorations because it's a lot of effort."

Patrizi said it’s not too early to put up decorations unless you’re putting them up in July.