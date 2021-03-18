Have you seen Leon? Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old last seen Tuesday

Leon was last seen in the 8100 block of Enchanted Forest Drive, which is near Acres Homes.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday.

Leon Howard was last seen in the 8100 block of Enchanted Forest Drive, which is near Acres Homes.

Howard was wearing a green shirt with white stripes, blue jeans, one black shoe and one brown shoe. He is always wearing multiple watches and several rings on his hand, according to authorities.

Howard has gray hair and weighs about 130 pounds and is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall.

If you see Howard or know of his whereabouts, please call 713-755-7427.