Dozens attend Legacy 5k Color Run in Orange County to help raise funds for educators

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The Southeast Texas community is running for a cause this weekend at the annual Legacy 5k Color Run & Walk.

The family-fun event helps raise funds to support grants provided by the Foundation for its "Grants-to-Educators" program.

The foundation awarded 21 grants totaling over $36,000 in 2022, according to a Color Run news release. Organizers say the total funds given since the foundation began awarding grants is over $299,000.

The grants provide funds for enrichment experiences and materials to enhance the education of students throughout LCM, according to a news release.

The Legacy 5k Color Run & Walk starts and finishes in Legacy Park near the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District administration building.

