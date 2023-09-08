LCM students honored as 'hometown heroes' for cleaning up trash at stadium following Orange Bowl football game

Orange Mayor Larry Spears honored Caden Anderson, Rayna Christy, Alayna Gintzler, Camille Kelly and Santiago Ramirez for their "level of class and character."

WEST ORANGE, Texas — The City of Orange paid tribute to five Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School students for their actions following a football game last Friday.

After the Orange Bowl football game played between the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears and the West Orange-Stark Mustangs on Friday, September 1, 2023, some students stayed behind to pick up trash left on the visiting side of the Dan R. Hooks Stadium.

Orange Mayor Larry Spears recognized September 8, 2023 as Orange, Texas Hometown Heroes Day in order to "acknowledge the level of class and character" of Caden Anderson, Rayna Christy, Alayna Gintzler, Camille Kelly and Santiago Ramirez.

Spears honored the students at their pep rally on Friday.

"Thank you to these hometown heroes for going above and beyond," city officials said in a news release.