Lawsuit against Woodville ISD surrounding bond election heads to court Friday in Tyler County

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 8, 2022.

WOODVILLE, Texas — A district court hearing is set for Friday morning in Tyler County to address the election process of the Woodville Independent School District's $47.85 million school bond.

Charles G. Rawls filed the case against Woodville ISD, Superintendent Lisa Meysembourg, and Tyler County Clerk Donece Gregory, according to court documents obtained by 12News.

Details surrounding the allegations against the school district and others are unclear at this time.

The bond was approved on May 7, 2022. The district said the funds would go toward renovations and additions to its Career and Technical Education center programs and the construction of a new Pre-K through fifth-grade elementary school

The bond was also set to be used for "any necessary or related removal of existing school facilities, and the purchase of any necessary sites for school facilities."

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

