BEAUMONT — There is mounting frustration from drivers who are begging the state to do something to ease the long lines at DPS driver’s license offices.

Recently, The Department of Public safety discussed possibly closing 87 rural offices and re-shuffling staff but the Sunset Advisory Commission unanimously voted against the proposal.

Lawmakers will now consider other options to fix the long lines at DPS locations.

"Something has to be done, I mean three hours and you finally get up there and don’t even come home with a license,” said Katie Oxley.

Oxley woke up early in the morning and traveled all the way to Wallisville so she could get her last name changed.

Instead, the pregnant woman had to wait outside in an extremely long line.

"I come at different times it’s always out the door, there’s nowhere to sit," said Oxley.

Oxley thought she would have better luck in Beaumont but she was mistaken.

"They need to open up more locations and have more workers, I mean nobody can get anything done so what can you do," said Oxley.

State Representative James White said one way to fix the problem would be to hire extra staff members at DPS locations.

He said having more online services available for people who need to renew their license or pay late fees would help as well.

He also discussed having more locations in different counties and extending hours.

“I'll come next week, I can't take off tomorrow,” said Chintal Vaishnav.

Having extended hours at different locations would help people like Vaishnav.

He lives in Port Arthur and the DPS office is only open twice a week so he goes to the Beaumont location.

“Beaumont needs a bigger office like the Houston centers," said Vaishnav.

Representative White said he wants to put a DPS office in Hardin county and wants to expand the locations in Jasper and Tyler County.

He wants other locations to be open one day on the weekend to help people who are busy during the week.

“I am tired of this and I feel something needs to be done especially for pregnant people or mothers and your outside waiting,” said Oxley.

White said DPS officials will most likely ask the legislature for a few hundred million dollars to help with funding staff and improving compensation for workers.

