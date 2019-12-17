GROVES, Texas — People gathered on Monday night at the second town hall meeting put on by Brent Coon and Associates law firm weeks after a Port Neches plant exploded.

Thousands of people felt the blast from the TPC Group facility three weeks ago.

Many are now feeling the costs of rebounding from the damage.

Keice Landry said he hasn't felt well since the explosions rocked the city.

"We just want answers and actions," Landry said.

He was one of a couple dozen people in attendance at the 6:30 meeting at the Groves Activity Building on 39th Street.

"I've been sick for three weeks, since it's been burning and I hadn't got anything done," Landry said.

The law firm wanted to let people know what their legal options are.

Attorney Eric Newell told 12News he's seen TPC offer signed releases for people seeking reimbursement.

"We're just trying to make sure that they understand that if they do sign some things now, they may sign away rights," Newell said.

RELATED: Judge extends restraining order protecting potential evidence related to TPC explosion

RELATED: Preparations to remove remaining butadiene from storage tanks at TPC Group begins

Virginia Thompson came to the meeting in search of answers.

"If you accepted those evacuation reimbursements, if that would negate you from being involved in any kind of claims," Thompson said.

Newell said signing a release means that if future issues like property damages or health concerns come up, you won't be protected.

"Later, when they uncover more problems they won't be able to get a recovery for that," Newell said.

And that wasn't the only question attendees hoped to get answered.

The law firm was able to answer some, but Newell said they're still trying to learn more from TPC as this process continues.

He says settling these claims will take a while.

"There is absolutely uncertainty, it's not going to be a quick process," Newell said.

He said hundreds have already filed claims with the law firm.

Landry and Thompson said they plan to as well.

"I'm looking into finding some protection for myself and my family," Thompson said.

The law firm is planning to hold these town hall meetings at least once a month for people living in Mid-County.

Here are the remaining dates for the town hall meetings.

Tuesday, January 14 at 4:30PM and 6:30PM, located at the Knights of Columbus Hall: 700 Central Drive, Port Neches

Tuesday, February 11 at 4:30PM and 6:30PM, located at the Knights of Columbus Hall: 700 Central Drive, Port Neches

Tuesday, March 10 at 4:30PM and 6:30PM, located at the Knights of Columbus Hall: 700 Central Drive, Port Neches

Tuesday, April 7 at 4:30PM and 6:30PM, located at the Knights of Columbus Hall: 700 Central Drive, Port Neches

RELATED: Groves family claims loved one suffered heart attack, died as a result of TPC explosion

RELATED: 'Stop going to social media to get your information': Officials lift Port Neches evacuation, give updates Thursday