Law enforcement gearing up for large crowds at Go Topless Weekend 2021

Last year was so wild that police had to shut down partiers on Crystal Beach even after COVID-19 canceled the event.



Galveston County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Douglas Hudson says law enforcement officers are prepared to keep law and order.



The Galveston County Sheriff's Office will have an increased presence along Bolivar Peninsula through Sunday with around 60 deputies patrolling the beach and more stationed down by the ferry.



Add 15 troopers along with Texas Search and Rescue And you get the picture. Officials aren't leaving anything to chance.



"Typically, they have anywhere from 15 to 25 responders over there to assist with any kind of medical needs on the beach as well as any water safety rescues," Hudson said.



Hudson says jeep weekend has been a big event in Bolivar for the past eight to ten years, but it's really exploded in the last five years.



He wants everyone to have a great time but also to respect others and make safe decisions.



"We've always said 'everyone's welcome,’” Hudson said. “We just need everybody to behave and act accordingly. Be neighborly. Be nice towards one another, and we'll get through this hopefully unscathed."