Law enforcement officials issue warning, safety tips ahead of Go Topless Jeep Weekend

Chambers County Sheriff's deputies say their zero-tolerance initiative will be heavily focused on speeders and intoxicated drivers over the weekend.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is reminding Southeast Texans to stay safe and avoid making poor decisions ahead of the annual Go Topless Jeep Weekend.

Go Topless festivities kick off during Memorial Day weekend. This year it runs from Friday, May 20, through Sunday, May 22. Law enforcement officials said that’s when they'll be out in full force.

Deputies and State Troopers with the Department of Public Safety said are planning to patrol Bolivar Peninsula in the areas of Interstate Highway 10 and State Highway 124 to the Intracoastal Bridge.

The sheriff’s office is also reminding those who attend to wear a seat belt and to avoid drinking and driving among other safety advice.

“Slow down and move over for police, fire, or EMS, and show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road,” the sheriff’s office says.

Warnings from officials stem from the decades-long history of criminal activity and serious injuries at the event.

Last May, more than 200 people were arrested during Go Topless weekend. The majority of the arrests were for public intoxication and possession offenses.

In 2019, EMS and law enforcement responded to more than 400 calls on Bolivar Peninsula during the weekend festivities. The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 18 crashes that resulted in injuries and dozens of arrests related to alcohol.

The high volume of EMS calls during the 2019 event prompted Galveston County Emergency Services District No. 2 to seek help from agencies in neighboring areas including Atascocita, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Jefferson County, Santa Fe, Stowell, and Winnie.

A petition started in 2019 called for the end of Go Topless Weekend after a fatality on Crystal Beach. It received more than 20,000 signatures