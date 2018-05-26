The FBI along the ATF, postal inspection service, and Beaumont police department held a press conference at the US Attorney’s office here in Beaumont. The press conference addressed yesterday’s police activity that took place on the corner of El Paso street and Filmore street here in Beaumont.

U.S. Attorney Joe Brown suggested that suggested that alleged bomber, 40 year old Jonathan Matthew Torres, could have done serious damage.

“This was an outstanding investigation by their agencies, what they did saved lives in Beaumont.” Brown said.

Investigators believe the duplex he stayed in, on an otherwise quiet street was home to an evil plan.

A plan that was stopped by Law Enforcement.

Torres is being charged with use of an explosive device, mailing a threatening communication, and possession of an unregistered destructive device.

"This was the largest investigation in terms of man power that the Beaumont Police Department has ever been involved in," Beaumont Police Chief Jim Singletary said.

At times there were more than 40 officers working tirelessly daily. Singletary said he had full confidence from the beginning that they would find their guy.

"Based on what we found inside of the suspects home, this suspect had the resources and the abilities to continue building these devices and the incidences were increasing in their destructive impact," Brown said.

Now families in Beaumont can finally sleep in peace again.

"We continue to investigate the possibility of others being involved, but at this time we are very confident that there is no threat to the public," Brown said.

