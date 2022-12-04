Law enforcement agencies using social media, humor to connect with communities beyond the badge

Recent social media posts from area police departments, sheriff's offices and constables have gone viral.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas law enforcement agencies are getting creative in how they are using social media to inform and connect with their respective communities beyond the badge.

Recent social media posts from area police departments, sheriff's offices, and constables have gone viral. Those posting said they are attempting to use humor to foster community connections.

Sharing a laugh can be an out-of-the-box approach, but agencies said it can produce great results. Officials said social media is one of the fastest ways to share important information with multiple people.

"It helps us get the information conveyed a little bit faster to the community, national disasters, emergency situations, and of course any criminal element," Rose City Deputy Danielle Manuel said.

Texas-area law enforcement agencies said the posts help them bridge a gap and connect with people of all ages.

"We want them to know we are approachable. It does help in building the relationship, and we want crimes to be reported," Manuel said. "We want people to be able to trust us. The job is already dangerous enough, so to not have your communities support is a detriment to us.”

Orange County Constable Matt Ortego has worked in law enforcement for 15 years, and he uses his platform as a way to inform and engage his followers.

One of Ortega's viral posts was posted on Jan. 31. The post advertised a "Valentine's Day special" asking the community if they, "have an ex-Valentine with outstanding warrants?"

Ortega said posts like those show that beneath the badge, officers, deputies and even constables such as himself are simply human.

“It shows people that we are human as well, you know, law enforcement that we like to have fun as well, but at the same time we have a job to do," Ortega said. "You know everybody always looks for a funny punchline or joke. You get a lot of shares from it, like the Valentine's Day post."

Another post that went viral from the Vidor Police Department was all tricks and no treats. Vidor Police officers served a Halloween “trick” in the form of an arrest warrant and posted a video of the arrest on social media.

They got their guy, and the community got a few laughs.

While the humorous posts gain attention, officials said they know there is a right time and place for laughs. They would never use humor when it comes to serious offenses.