L’Auberge Lake Charles unveils 'Together We Rise' mural in support of Southwest Louisiana hurricane victims

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Artist Jeremy Price is sending a message of hope to victims of Hurricane Laura through a new mural at the L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles.

Price and the Lake Charles Casino unveiled the “Together We Rise” mural on Sept. 28, 2020. The mural represents the strength and determination of Southwest Louisiana community amid recovery efforts following Hurricane Laura.

“We are excited to spread the message of hope through art. This mural symbolizes the resilience of our community,” said General Manager Harold Rowland.

The mural is currently on display in the main entrance lobby at L’Auberge Lake Charles.

Visitors are welcome to view and take photos in front of the display. To learn more about Jeremy Price and Price Art Studio, visit their Instagram profile @priceartstudio.