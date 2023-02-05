'He wore his badge with pride': Late Vidor officer's name added to Texas Peace Officers Memorial

Officer Chris Berry is remembered as a man who lived to serve and protect his community.

VIDOR, Texas — A Vidor officer who is remembered by all who knew him as a loving and helpful man had his name etched into history.

Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll had the honor of escorting the friends and family of Officer Chris Berry as his name was added to the Texas Peace Officers Memorial.

Officer Berry died on January 25, 2022 while recovering from a COVID-19-related illness. His death was ruled COVID-19 related.

The long-time officer had served and protected the Southeast Texas community for more than 30 years before his passing. Those who knew and loved him described him as "a keeper of the peace, a defender of the weak and meek, a kind spirit to the world."

Officer Berry was born at the Orange Memorial Hospital, graduated from Orangefield High School and earned a degree in criminal justice from Lamar University, according to his obituary.

The officer served and protected members of the Jefferson County, Newton County, Pinehurst and Vidor communities during his long career in law enforcement. He joined the Vidor Police Department in August of 2021.

Chief Carroll previously told 12News Officer Berry was a man who lived to serve and protect his community. The chief said he was more than just Officer Berry's boss, they were life-long friends.

“He wore his badge with pride,” Chief Carroll said.

Those who know Officer Berry describe him as a funny man who will be missed by everyone who knew him. They said he was professional, trusted and admired with a big personality and public persona.

"Even a murder suspect who led him on a long chase, upon apprehension and after being handed off to booking, told other officers that Chris was kind and respectful to him throughout," loved ones said in his obituary.

Officer Berry is remembered as a community servant, who never failed to help a person in need. Those who loved him said he could bring calmness, a smile and the "magical medicine of laughter" to any situation.