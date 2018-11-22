BEAUMONT — Last minute Thanksgiving shoppers packed HEB in Beaumont to get ready for Thanksgiving.

The parking lot was a nightmare as shoppers stopped by the HEB off Dowlen Road.

“Well, we got a little of everything a lot of seasoning crackers," said shopper Pete Mathews.

Mathews was getting supplies to make some famous gumbo for his family.

"I'll get the gumbo early Friday morning, I’ll be ready for game-day ready for gumbo," said Mathews.

Other shoppers like Patti King tried to make it through the crowd with only a few supplies on her shopping list.

"I had to keep from running over a couple people who stopped in front of you and kids who fall over and you don’t want to run over them but no real elbows," said King.

Employees at HEB were hard at work as they tried to keep the crowd moving.

“This is human, we always forget stuff along the way the special ingredient for the pie or the cornbred dressing you forgot," said a HEB worker.

If you want to purchase thanksgiving food last minute you can stop by HEB from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

