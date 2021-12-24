Last-minute shoppers explain why they're waiting to buy gifts one day before Christmas

For Southeast Texas shoppers, the pressure is on to find the perfect holiday gifts.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Christmas day is upon us, and like every year, the mall has been a madhouse with people picking up last-minute gifts.

From packed parking lots to people filling up the mall, last-minute shoppers are on the move to make sure all their gifts re wrapped and ready for Christmas Day.

So, we asked why they waited until Christmas Eve.

“Just work schedules and busy and um haven't really been in the Christmas spirit since the weather hasn't been cold and all kinds of things,” said last-minute shopper Elijah Guillory. “So, seeing today is the last day, got to do something. So, we are here shopping and trying to find the last few little items and what have you from that.”

Even though shoppers are hurrying to be ready in time for the holiday, they said they are still enjoying the time they are spending with their families.

“I wanted to bring my daughter shopping,” Guillory said. “She is getting hard to shop for, getting older. Pretty much told her she can shop for what she wants within a limit. Just letting her buy some things. We took her here to the mall to do just that.”

Parkdale mall closed at 5 p.m., and Target is open until 10 p.m. Friday night. If you still have to purchase a gift, these stores or another big box store may be your best bet.

“To hurry up and get their shopping done and try to get home before everything closes, you know,” Lowe siad. “That’s my thing, trying to get home before everything closes.