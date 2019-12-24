BEAUMONT, Texas — On the eve of Christmas Eve, last-minute shoppers are braving the crowds to check off the remaining items on their lists.

From not having the time, to waiting for one last paycheck to get it done, there are lots of reasons why shoppers say they've waited.

12News spoke to several shoppers at Parkdale Mall Monday. Legacy Christian Academy Students Brady Kaspar, Dominic Mennie and Austin Bunn say they waited until the last minute because they just now have enough money to shop.

"I'm just trying to spend as little money as possible," Kaspar explained.

The high school juniors were out shopping for "the boys," as well as some girls. While they don't have much to spend this year, they know it doesn't cost much to show you care.

RELATED: Beaumont police increasing presence in heavy shopping areas for the holidays

RELATED: Best cities nationwide for Christmas ranked, Dallas and Houston end up in top 20

"I like to show my appreciation to the boys," Kaspar explained. "Spread the love around," Mennie agreed.

Khalid Wahab got most of his shopping done online, but still has a few more items to check off his list. Wahab said shopping online is easier in some ways, especially during the holidays.

"You don't have to go and fight the traffic, and you know, a lot of time waiting for the cashier to pay for it," Wahab said.

Wahab said it'll all be worth it on Christmas morning, when he sees everyone's happy faces.

For Donald Lightfoot and Clint Mahana, it's a busy schedule that's kept them from finishing their shopping early. Mahana has had a busy holiday season at Ophelia's Pies. This is the first time the close friends have gone Christmas shopping together. While their main focus was getting their gifts wrapped Monday, they admit they still had a few more to purchase.

"For loved ones, I have lots of friends that have asked me if I've bought their Christmas present, the answers no, but I said yes," Lightfoot explained.

Lightfoot says waiting until the last minute gives them an edge to get it done. While fighting the last minute shopping crowd can be stressful, Lightfoot and Mahana agree, it's not what's under the tree that matters come Christmas morning.

"I would say the enjoyment of the reactions that we get, and the love that we share with each other," Mahana said, "That's exactly it Clinton, it's all about the love, the birth of the Savior, Jesus Christ, who loved us, that's the reason why we do it for real," Lightfoot agreed.