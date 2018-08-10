BEAUMONT — If you haven't registered to vote yet and want to vote in the upcoming mid-term elections you're about out of time, but it's not too late if you act now.

The deadline to register and be able to vote in the November 6th election in Texas is Tuesday, October 9, 2018.

MORE | Check your registration status

MORE | Fill out an online printable registration form to sign, turn in

MORE | Voter information for Jefferson County

If you're unsure if you are currently registered you can check online at the Texas Secretary of State website.

At this late date the best way to ensure you get registered is to fill out a voter registration card and turn it in at your county's voting registrar according to Jefferson County Tax Assessor-Collector Allison Getz.

Registration cards can be found at your local registrar's office or can be filled out and printed online.

You can turn in your voter registration form on the first floor of the Jefferson County Courthouse in the Tax Office at 1149 Pearl in downtown Beaumont.

You can also turn them in at the Jefferson County Sub-Courthouse, 525 Lakeshore Drive in Port Arthur and the Mid-County Tax Office, near the airport, at 4605 Jerry Ware Dr.

All three offices in Jefferson county are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

MORE | Orange County voter information

MORE | Hardin County voter information

© 2018 KBMT