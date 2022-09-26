MONEY MONDAY: Lamar's Small Business Development Center offering help to businesses hit hard during pandemic

The SBDC offers confidential, no-cost business advising to small business entrepreneurs.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas business owners have been hit hard during the pandemic, but Lamar University's Small Business Development Center has been able to help out.

The SBDC offers confidential, no-cost business advising to small business entrepreneurs throughout the Beaumont area and surrounding counties, according to their website.

Owner of Alpha Graphics Clayton Authement credits the SBDC for helping keep his business a float during hard times.

"They have great resources, they do this day end and day out. It's a free resource, you don't have to pay for it. You know they'll work with new business owners for their business plan," he said.

Their expertise focuses on areas that are important to starting a business and accelerating business growth, according to the website.

Some of these areas include:

Business Planning

Market Research

Capital Access

Strategic Planning

Sales and Marketing

Financial Analysis

Accounting Assistance

Government Procurement

International Trade

And more

If you are interested in meeting with a business advisor, your first step is to complete their registration form.

Interested parties can also call (409) 880-2367 for assistance.