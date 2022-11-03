Lamar University students say financial strain caused by high gas prices threaten potential internship opportunities

Students said rising gas prices are causing a financial strain that is forcing them to choose between paying their tuition or driving to internships.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at a Beaumont college said rising gas prices are affecting their spring break travel plans and potential internship opportunities.

Students at Lamar University said their vacations plans are being put on hold due to high fuel costs. Concerns about fitting rising gas prices into their budget are overshadowing the excitement spring break usually brings.

The national gas price average has risen above $4 per gallon. Some students have been forced to outright cancel their plans to keep their budget under control.

Some students are opting to stay close to home until gas prices begin to decline to save money.

“Well originally, I had been trying to see a friend in San Marcos, but with gas prices being what they are now, we decided to meet up sometime in the future if they ever go down,” Isaiah Medina, Lamar University student, said.

Not only are high gas prices affecting student’s spring break plans, they are also affecting learning and internship opportunities that could potentially help them find a career.

Medina said he is in a tough spot because his internship is located in Odessa. He feels that the financial strain caused by high gas prices is potentially affecting his future career.

“I was doing the math last week and thinking how much would I be spending on gas, and filling up right now is $40, and I have to fill up twice each way,” Medina said. “So going there is 80.00 and coming back would be 80.00, so I would be spending 120.00 alone on gas.”

The financial strain brought by fuel costs can lead to students having to pick and choose when they can hang out with their friends. Some students said they lack the income to pay for gas because they do not have the availability to work full time.

“As a full time student, I don't have that much time to work,” Kadie Sloan, Lamar University student, said. “And with the gas prices going up, it's hard to afford gas to even get to my job, and it cost alot to get to and from work now. Plus, my limited hours available to work, it puts me in a stressful financial situation.”

Analysts believe Southeast Texans will continue to see high prices at the for a while.

Those who have a unique way to beat the prices and want to share them can email the newsroom at 12news@12newsnow.com.



