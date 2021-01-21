Lamar University students reflect on 2020 election after watching the Inauguration on campus

RELATED: Live Updates: President Biden signs first executive orders



"With our generation, there wasn't much voter turnout in the last election, and things kind of turned out not for good. So hopefully, this time things will turn around hopefully for the better," Chris Harmon said.



Harmon is a senior who voted for the first time on November 3, 2020. He said instead of voting along party lines, he prefers to vote for the person he feels is right to lead the country.



Jonah Romero is another student and first-time voter who wanted to have a say in who runs our country for the next four years.



"It made me feel like a part of something,” Romero said. “I'm like a factor in the decision of you know like who's gonna run our country, and that's a big deal to me."



Ayana Robinson said 2020 compelled her to get involved in the process.



"I feel like it was an honor at that time, that it was my first time that my vote can make a change for the world and for the better," Robinson said.



One student, talking about how we need more love and unity in our country, put it perfectly. He said we need to treat every day like Thanksgiving.