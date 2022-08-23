How Lamar University students are reacting after President Biden's potential plan to forgive $10K in federal student loan debt

Some experts argue forgiving loans could lead to increased tuition at colleges and are worried about the overall impact on the economy.

BEAUMONT, Texas — President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to announce his long-delayed move to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans and extend a pause on payments to January, according to three people familiar with the plan.

Lamar University just started back up for the fall semester and students say the stress is already kicking in, but if some of their debt gets canceled, it would be a big weight off their shoulders.

The $10,000 forgiveness would go towards borrowers making less than $125,000 a year. Senior Lamar Student Hugo Godinez says it would ease some of the financial burden he already carries.

"It's something I have to worry about, it adds that pressure of finding a job after I graduate so I can pay it off," he said.

Caleb Gregory, Chemical Engineering Student at Lamar, says even once he gets his PhD and Master's Degree, he's never going to be away from school because of the fact he has student loans.

However, some argue that forgiving $10,000 in loans is unfair to those who already paid off their debt and would disproportionately help rich or financially secure graduates.

Others say it could lead to increased tuition at colleges and are worried about the overall impact on the economy.

Policy Director at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget Marc Goldwein says what really needs to be done is get inflation under control, first.

"One of the easiest ways to do that is asking people to start paying back the debt they already owe, and start making the principal payments that they already agreed to."

Goldwein reminds everyone that not everyone who has student debt is rich.

“Disproportionately student debt is being held by people that have advanced degrees and good income, and they can bear it a lot more than everyday Americans," Goldwein said.