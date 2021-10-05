Two Lamar University staffers say they were fired after creating vaccine form

Staffers: "Lamar did not provide guidance on this particular deal."

BEAUMONT, Texas — In the waning weeks of summer, as Covid cases surged in Southeast Texas, Bruce Hodge and his colleague Karen Corwin got nervous.

"We were wondering what Lamar might do. As we got into July, we hadn't really heard anything regarding vaccines, and so we voiced this a couple of times to the new dean informally," Hodge told 12News. It was his first TV interview, offered days after a report from the Washington Post.

Hodge served as student services coordinator, and Corwin worked as a counselor for The Texas Academy of Leadership in the Humanities, known as TALH which is housed at Lamar.

TALH is a dual credit high school residential academy for juniors and seniors -- 16 and 17-year-olds.

Days before the 30 TALH students moved back into the Cardinal Village dorms, Corwin and Hodge decided to do something.

"We felt concerned not knowing if students might be vaccinated or not – just for the safety of themselves and staff. We prepared a slip of paper. It just asked, 'Are you vaccinated?' The specific wording was, 'Have you been vaccinated?' Second question was, 'Have you had the second shot?' The third question was. 'Do you plan or want to get vaccinated,' Corwin said."

The students filled it out, along with 4 other pages of medical records. Hodge reports almost all reported they had been vaccinated. "We were simply being reasonable with a question we asked these students about caring for their safety and health," he noted.

Hodge and his colleagues say they have to be prepared to care for the underage students in emergencies. "We are the responsible party. If something happens to a student, I will accompany them to a hospital or clinic," Corwin said.

As for the vaccine form, Hodge was succinct. "We just thought we were acting in the best interest of the students," he told 12News.

Hodge says their dean later expressed her displeasure. Then, a week later, Hodge got a visit from the associate provost and the interim chief of police. They came to pick up a copy of the vaccine form. "The associate provost sort of said something about the governor's order, and they left," Corwin said.

Hodge says they were well aware of the governor's order banning vaccine mandates and insists they had no intention of requiring vaccines.

Ten days later, Hodge and Corwin say they were fired. "We were shocked, absolutely shocked. Humiliated. We were fired immediately -- escorted off campus -- from a place we had both worked. Karen had been there almost 20 years. I'd been there 16," Hodge said.

Both were "at-will" employees, so no cause was needed for termination. But both say they can connect the dots. "It's not hard to draw a line to what we think is the reason."

Corwin said, "What they did was shameful and wrong. Since leaving, I continue to care and worry about the students. With us gone, there is essentially no TALH staff exclusively looking out for their safety and general well-being."

12News tried getting Lamar University's side of this. A spokesperson thanked us for reaching out but said, "The university does not comment on personnel matters."

Governor Abbott's highly publicized executive order banning vaccine mandates includes this subsection deep in the document:

"State agencies and political subdivisions shall not adopt or enforce any order, ordinance, policy, regulation, rule, or similar measure that requires an individual to provide, as a condition of receiving any service or entering any place, documentation regarding the individual's vaccination status for any Covid-19 vaccine."

Hodge stands by his and Corwin's decision to ask the high school students' shot status.

"This was just about knowing. The students could have lied on the form…We didn't see a vax card," Corwin said, "They were all admitted. They were going to be at TALH whether they answered the slip or not. If this was such an egregious question to ask, wouldn't you put out a campus-wide notice to staff and say not to ask?"