BEAUMONT, Texas — The current Lamar University provost will begin new duties beginning with the start of the new year.

Dr. James Marquart will become Special Assistant to the President beginning January 1, 2020 according to a memo sent to faculty and staff on Wednesday night from Lamar President Dr. Kenneth Evans.

Marquart has served as Lamar University’s Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs since 2015 according to his bio at Lamar.edu.

Marquart will assist Lamar President Dr. Kenneth Evans and will focus on increasing enrollment and accreditation according to the memo.

During the transition Vice Provost for Digital Learning Dr. Brenda S. Nichols will serve as interim provost and vice president for academic affairs the memo said.

MORE | Dr. James Marquart bio at Lamar.edu

In the memo Evans thanked Marquart for his service and leadership while serving as provost and vice president of academic affairs.

Marquart earned his bachelor’s degree in Law Enforcement Administration from Western Illinois University in 1976 according to his bio.

He earned a masters degree in sociology from Kansas State University in 1978 and a Ph.D. in sociology from Texas A&M in 1983 according to the bio.

Before joining Lamar University he served in various positions at University of Texas-Dallas including vice provost of academic affairs, associate provost, dean of the School of Economic, Political and Policy Sciences and department chair and professor of the criminology program.

