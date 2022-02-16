Lamar University professors, students share inspiration behind creating Charlton-Pollard documentary

Six students were chosen by professor Gordon Williams and Tippett to work on the 32-minute film.



“Johnathan and I were approached about possibly doing a documentary about a neighborhood here in Beaumont,” said director Gordon Williams.



Charlton Pollard is the oldest Black neighborhood in Beaumont where Black people turned what little they had into something substantial.



“It's a story about education and how education brought a community together and how that community leveled up to create businesses and create a work ethic within a community,” Williams said.



If you ask these students what drew them into this documentary, they'll say it was the stories they had no idea they were getting ready to tell.



From students to filmmakers this talented group got practical experience learning just what it takes to make a movie.



“We want students to learn and the best way that I think that you can learn as a student is through hands-on experience,” Tippett said.



While students perfected their craft in the film, they also gained something even more valuable, a new perspective.



“It's something I had no idea existed and getting to learn a lot it's just beautiful,” said contributor Ivan Rivero.



This film won't be limited to the eyes who worked on it but will be shared in theatres for all of Beaumont to talk about.