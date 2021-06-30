New Lamar University president takes office July 12

Jaime R. Taylor, Ph.D., will be the 16th president of Lamar University.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University confirmed Wednesday that its new president will take office in less than two weeks.

The Board of Regents of the Texas State University System confirmed Jaime R. Taylor, Ph.D., as the 16th president of Lamar University.

Taylor was named sole finalist for the position earlier this month after an extensive national search.

He will assume office on July 12.

He succeeds Dr. Ken Evans, who announced his retirement earlier this year after eight successful years as LU’s president.

Anthem Executive, an executive search firm, assisted TSUS in the Lamar University presidential search process

Taylor has served as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia since 2018.

As the university’s chief academic officer, he led successful initiatives to increase first-year retention and graduation rates and align academic programs with critical community and workforce needs.

He previously served as interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee, where he spent most of his career as a faculty member in the Department of Physics and Astronomy.

Taylor earned an associate of applied science degree in Industrial Engineering Technology from Nashville State Technical Institute, a bachelor’s degree in Physics and Mathematics from Austin Peay State University, and a master’s degree and Ph.D. in Engineering Science from the University of Tennessee Space Institute.

