Lamar University inaugurates Dr. Jaime R. Taylor as 16th president in Thursday ceremony

The academic ceremony officially marks the beginning of the new leader's administration.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University is welcoming its 16th president during the school’s 2021 Homecoming week.

The investiture of Dr. Jaime R. Taylor happened Thursday afternoon at the Montagne Center. The academic ceremony officially marks the beginning of the new leader's administration.

Since 2018, Taylor served as provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Mashall University in Huntington, West Virginia.

The new president also served two years as interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at Austin Peay State University, eight years as dean of the College of Science and Mathematics and eight years as chair of the Department of Physics and Astronomy, according to a Lamar University news release.

Taylor assumed the Lamar University presidency on July 12, 2021, following Dr. Kenneth Evans who held the post for eight years, according to the release.

In joining the Texas State University System, Taylor has a commitment to student success, retention, community collaboration and creating career-ready and life-long learners at Lamar University, the release says.

Full news release from Lamar University…

The formal investiture of Jaime R. Taylor, Ph.D., as Lamar University's 16th president will take place on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 1:30 p.m. in the Montagne Center. The event coincides with Lamar University 2021 Homecoming celebration events.

Taylor previously served as provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Mashall University in Huntington, W.Va. since 2018. Prior to his work at Marshall, Taylor spent a significant portion of his career at Austin Peay State University, where he served two years as interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, eight years as dean of the College of Science and Mathematics and eight years as chair of the Department of Physics and Astronomy. Taylor is an award-winning teacher of physics and was honored as an Austin Peay State University Outstanding Alumni.

He assumed LU presidency on July 12, 2021 following Dr. Kenneth Evans who held the post for 8 years. In joining the Texas State University System, Taylor has a commitment to student success, retention, community collaboration and creating career-ready and life-long learners at Lamar University.

The tradition of an investiture, sometimes referred to as an inauguration, is an academic ceremony that officially marks the beginning of a new leader's administration. Immediately following the investiture ceremony, a community celebration will be held in the Setzer Student Center ballroom at 2:30 p.m. All LU students, faculty, staff and the community are welcome.