Lamar University honors more than 50 women at annual award ceremony

This year’s theme was providing healing and promoting hope.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University honored more than 50 women for their contributions to Southeast Texas at the fourth annual 2022 Inspirational Woman Award Ceremony.

This year’s theme was providing healing and promoting hope. The event was held Thursday on the 8th floor of the Mary and John Gray Library at 4 p.m.



The keynote speaker was Dr. Cynthia Stinson, the Joanne Gay Dishman School of Nursing associate professor and department chair.

“This year’s theme is both a tribute to the ceaseless work of caregivers and front-line workers during the pandemic and a recognition of the women who have provided healing and hope throughout history,” said Dr. Wilma Jackson, director of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

MORE | See full list of honorees here.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device