Lamar University to receive $5M grant for climate change, flood resiliency research

BEAUMONT, Texas — A new federal grant from the Department of Energy awarded to Lamar University will help researchers study climate change and flood resiliency.

Experts say Southeast Texas gets more rain than anywhere else in the country and many who live in the area have flooding horror stories to prove it.

Over the last year, more than 150 flood sensors have been set up across the state and more than half of them are in Southeast Texas.

This additional funding will provide the resources for more sensors across the golden triangle.

"It's a field laboratory. Everything out here is all going to be investigated," said Director of the Center for Resiliency at Lamar University, Liv Haselbach.

Haselbach says three of these grants were awarded nationally. One in Chicago, one in Maryland and one in Beaumont.

Part of the $5,000,000 grant will go to the flood sensor network, which is a project that Dr. Haselbach and her team started in 2021.

"It's for helping to censor the area over the next five years and get some better ideas of what's happening and how we can maybe mitigate it and give better solutions for the future," she said.

Over the last year, they've set up more than 70 of these flood sensors across Southeast Texas. With the help of this additional funding, they can set up 25% more.

The sensor reads the water levels in this drainage ditch and reports the results real time.

Blue means the water is low. Yellow means the water has risen to the middle crest. Orange means the water is at the top of the ditch. Red means the water is near critical infrastructure.

Fred Jackson with the Jefferson County Judge's Office says Dr. Haselbach's initiative may even provide life-saving information to flood prone areas.

"To start with a seed of an idea about how to help us with flood mitigation we've started with sensor and now has grown this to be a model for many other areas," he said.

Now, the research from Southeast Texas' very own field laboratory will help better understand and prevent flooding across the country.

Funding for the project will begin rolling out October 1st. Lamar is partnering with four other universities across Texas and with Oak Ridge National Lab for this project.