Lamar University President Dr. Kenneth Evans released a statement shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday in regards to the termination of two former softball coaches in May, head coach Holly Bruder and assistant coach Allison Honkofsky.

From Lamar University Dr. President Kenneth Evans...

Some local media outlets have speculated about the recent terminations of the former women’s softball coaches. Lamar University officials have declined to address this speculation because we do not comment on personnel matters. This longstanding policy safeguards the privacy of our employees, former employees and students.



Our top priority as a university is to ensure the wellbeing of our students, staff and faculty. The coaches, through their attorney, have claimed they have no knowledge of what contributed to their dismissal. This is contrary to the testimony uncovered in the university’s investigation. The terminations of the softball coaches were appropriate and legal, and we are fully prepared to defend these actions in trial court and, if necessary, the appellate courts.



