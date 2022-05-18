Emergency drill happening Wednesday morning at Lamar University

The drill will last about an hour beginning at 10 a.m.

BEAUMONT, Texas — If you see or hear lots of first reponders on or around the Lamar University campus Wednesday morning, don't be alarmed. It's only a drill.

The university will be conducting a "functional, emergency exercise" along with Lamar Institute of Technology and ExxonMobil from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The purpose of the exercise is to test and evaluate the emergency functions of activating the "comprehensive emergency operations plan" to respond to an infrastructure issue by involving employees and students in the drill involving a chlorine leak at ExxonMobil near campus.

Lamar nursing students will be participating and a mock-triage area will be set up at the John Gray Center,

Some buildings will be evacuated as part of the drill.

During the drill the emergency notification system will also happen with all messages prefaced with "THIS IS A TEST OF AN EMERGENCY ALERT SYSTEM."

