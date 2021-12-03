Lamar University holding community recycling event in partnership with PepsiCo and Replenysh

Lamar University, in partnership with PepsiCo Recycling and Replenysh, is offering a free recycling collection event on this Saturday, December 4th to make recycling more accessible for students, faculty and residents of Beaumont, TX and the surrounding communities. PepsiCo Recycling has partnered with Replenysh to enable routine recycling drives in communities without curbside recycling available. Community recycling events allow residents to drop-off recyclable materials such as aluminum, cardboard, plastic and glass. Materials collected at the drives are taken to various recycling centers in the nearby area. The materials are then weighed and properly worked back into the supply chain, creating a circular economy where plastic never becomes waste. Aluminum cans, plastic containers (beverage bottles, detergent bottles, soap bottles, milk jugs), steel cans, glass and plastic thermoforms. Saturday, December 4

