CDC and other world health officials are urging people to avoid traveling to China and Lamar University is taking that suggestion seriously.

Thursday afternoon, Gov. Greg Abbott quickly pointed out that there is no community spread of the coronavirus in Texas.

He assured the public that Texas is working with the community at all levels to protect everyone's health.

"The state has response plans for emergency situations like what we're dealing with right now.", said Governor Abbott in a press conference.

Governor Abbott says the Texas Department of State Health Services "leaves weekly calls with county officials and higher public education institutions to ensure that our local communities and schools are equipped with the information necessary to mitigate the spread of the virus."

At Lamar University, administrators are doing what they can to protect their students from the virus. That includes cancelling a study abroad trip to China.

Shelly Vitanza is the director of public affairs at Lamar University. She said they cancelled the trip as soon as they found out the virus was escalating in China.

" The safety of our students are our top priority. and there's no way we're going to send our students into harms way. and clearly it's a huge problem in China."

The university says they're continuing to encourage their students to practice good hygiene. They've even added more hand sanitizer stations around the campus.

"We started educating our students about the coronavirus and letting them know that its a virus just like the flu, so you can do the same type of preventative measures for coronavirus as you can the flu.", added Vitanza.

There's currently a study abroad trip to Italy that hasn't been cancelled yet, but administrators say that could change.

