Lamar University bans the use of TikTok on campus

You will still be able to access TikTok by disconnecting your personal device from the Lamar University networks and using the cellular service.

BEAUMONT, Texas — As of Friday, January 6, 2023, Lamar University will be implementing the Governor’s statewide ban against TikTok.

In Late 2022, Governor Greg Abbott issued a ban of the social media site TikTok to all state agencies.

The directive called for immediate ban of the use of TikTok on all state-issued devices including cell phones, laptops, tablets, desktop computers and other devices capable of internet connectivity, according to a press release issued by Lamar University.

The Lamar University IT Services division will be following the guidelines of the ban by no longer allowing TikTok to work on any devices connected to the Lamar University networks.

You will still be able to access TikTok by disconnecting your personal device from the Lamar University networks and using the cellular service.

TikTok will also continue to work at Lamar University residence halls.

The Governor’s directive also requires additional action by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources to develop a model plan that other state agencies can deploy with respect to the use of TikTok on personal devices.

Lamar University will be publishing standards for technologies prohibited by regulations and the standards will be amended upon further directions from the Department of Information and Resources.

If you have additional questions or concerns, contact the servicedesk@lamar.edu.