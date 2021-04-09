Lamar University academic advisor reminisces on time as professional Paralympic athlete

Jenny Mutz competed in the 2004 Athens and 2008 Beijing Paralympics.

BEAUMONT, Texas — With the Paralympics coming to an end Sunday, a Lamar University advisor watches the games and reminisces about her days of being a professional Paralympian.

Jenny Mutz, Seattle, Washington native, began wheelchair racing when she was 10 years old.

"Everyone has limitations, and it's about rising above that and recognizing the potential that you have to be the best," Mutz said.

Mutz began her elite training at the University of Arizona. Her years of practice qualified her for the 2004 Athens and 2008 Beijing Paralympics.

“You put all your heart and soul into it, and you leave nothing, you know, you leave nothing behind," Mutz said.

In Athens, Mutz broke the 1500-meter U.S. wheelchair racing record with a time of 3 minutes and 29 seconds.

“I ended up placing fifth overall,” Mutz said. “I came in first U.S., and I broke the U.S. record so that was my, like, best event that I’ve ever done on that world stage. You're just so focused and in the zone that like you blink, and like, the race is over."

Mutz said she will always hold an immense amount of pride for competing for the U.S.

"You realize that it's more significant," she said. "It's more than just about you and your individual performance. It's about being a representative and ambassador of your country."

Seeing the Paralympics every four years allows Mutz to support all the hard work that her fellow athletes have given to the games.

"We've fought since its inception to be seen on that same equal stage, that equal playing field as the Olympics, because it's the same thing," Mutz said. "It's no different. We are at that same level as the Olympians"

While Mutz does not compete professionally anymore, she still races for fun. She is currently an academic advisor at Lamar University.