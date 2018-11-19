BEAUMONT — The football season got off to a rocky start for the Lamar Cardinals.

"It's like a roller coaster. One day you're like oh this is the year, we're going to do it and then it's like maybe next time," Lamar senior Tevin Miles said.

A four game losing streak early in the season had some Lamar students losing hope.

"It was kind of like man when is it going to pick up. I always knew it was going to pick it I just didn’t know when," Miles said.

Now the Cardinals have turned it around winning six games in a row. The winning streak has brought the campus back to life.

"You can tell the difference. More people are talking about the football team in general, and then here come the ones that didn't used to come to the games are coming to the games," Joshua Washington said.

Now that the Cardinals are advancing to the NCAA FCS Playoffs against the University of Northern Iowa, more people are starting to take notice.

"I believe it's a domino effect. It brings the campus up, everybody is celebrating Lamar right now. Even people that don’t attend Lamar they're rooting for us, the underdog," Miles said.

The underdog that now has a chance at making it to round two of the NCAA FCS Playoffs.

