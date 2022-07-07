Lamar student drops final year to help family, now seeks help to finish education

He stopped taking classes for his final year to help support his family after his teen brother died from COVID-19.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A young Port Arthur man who is trying to finish his degree at Lamar University is looking for help after having to drop out a year before graduating after his little brother died due to COVID-19.

Julio Delgado, 25, born and raised in Port Arthur, was a student at Lamar for three years but had to drop out a year before graduating to work and help his family after his little brother, Isaias, died in August 2021.

Family always came first for Delgado, even over himself and his dreams of an education.

When his little brother, who suffered from Goldenhar Syndrome as well as hydrocephalus, was hospitalized with COVID-19 in 2021, Delgado pitched in to help, setting aside his dreams to help care for his little brother.

Even before contracting the Coronavirus his brother required around the clock care.

Delgado had a year's worth of classes left to complete his undergraduate degree.

"At that time I was helping my mom," he said. "I was serving my little brother."

His little brother died at 16 in August 2021 and while his mother grieved the loss of a child, he got a job in the refineries. He put off his final year of school to help support his family but, a year later, he hopes to finish his degree.

"I didn't allow myself to process the pain," he said. "I just went to work."

As he worked and grieved, he reminded himself of his brother's life.

"There was not a day that he never smiled. Every picture that we have of him he has a smile, even as a newborn," Delgado recalls.

Receiving a Gates Millennium Scholarship brought dreams of someday becoming a Texas senator closer to reality for Delgado.

Back when he received word of getting the scholarship he had his mom read the letter back to him to make sure there was no mistake.

Delgado had spent three years at Lamar working toward his bachelor's degree with plans of attending graduate school and eventually earning a doctorate before taking a year off to help his family.

But now he had a problem.

"I had exceeded maximum undergraduate funding and I didn't qualify for graduate funding because I'm not a graduate yet," he says.

Because he has a balance on his account at Lamar he says the school will not release his transcripts so that he can defer funding or qualify for future funding from his scholarship program he writes on his GoFundMe page.

"I did not want to result to having to fundraise for my own education. I truly believe in working for my dreams and paying my own dues," he writes on the GoFundMe page.

If Lamar doesn't release his transcripts he could lose his scholarship for graduate school.

He hopes his story will raise awareness so other first generation students will get more help.