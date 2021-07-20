Lamar State Colleges to offer reduced tuition fees for students

A new tuition parity funding bill passed this year will reduce the cost of tuition by 11.2% for at least three years at the Lamar State Colleges.

AUSTIN, Texas — State representatives and college leaders are making college tuition rates more affordable for Southeast Texas students, according to an announcement made Tuesday at a joint press conference in Austin.

A new tuition parity funding passed in this year’s legislative session will reduce the cost of tuition by 11.2% for at least three years at the Lamar State Colleges, including Lamar Institute of Technology, Lamar State College Orange, and Lamar State College Port Arthur.

The tuition reduction was made possible thanks to an additional $17 million in funding in the recently approved state budget, according to news releases from the Texas State University Systems.

The new funding allows the three public, two-year institutions serving Southeast Texas students to reduce tuition and mandatory fees to $1,770 per semester based on 15 semester credit hours, the release said.

“The Lamar State Colleges have long been underfunded compared to their peer institutions in the state, creating an unnecessary cost barrier for students seeking a two-year degree,” said Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan. "I’m pleased that we were able to close this gap and make college more affordable for students in Southeast Texas.”

The legislature also approved funding for Lamar State College Orange to offer dual-credit classes at a reduced amount and to provide a $10 scholarship per credit hour of instructional materials to help students reduce the cost of textbooks and other learning materials.

The additions allow more students to register for more classes with less debt, complete their degree or certification program faster and enter the workforce ahead of schedule.

Lamar State College Port Arthur recently made headlines after announcing buy-one-get-one classes for students enrolling into 2021 summer and fall classes.

