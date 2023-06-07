'Absolutely unique' : Lamar State College Port Arthur opens new $6M industrial training facility

The 33,000 sq. ft. facility has been in the works since 2018 and will help students get a jumpstart in their industrial career.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Lamar State College Port Arthur's new $6 million industrial facility is helping train the next generation of petrochemical workers.

The 33,000 sq. ft. facility has been in the works since 2018.

This is where men and women can train to be electricians or pipe fitters for refineries all in one place.

"This is an industrial craft training facility and it is absolutely unique," said LSCPA Vice President of Workforce and Education, Dr. Ben Stafford.

It's built to look and feel like a real refinery so students can get a feel for the conditions.

"You see it's hot in here because at the refineries it's going to be hot. You see we're in a welding laboratory. When a student finishes learning how to weld the teacher can pull them up 30 ft. in the air and see them weld," said Dr. Stafford.

That's just one side of the space, which used to be the National Guard armory.

"In the big open training space the walls are equipped with compressed air and water and because the space is big we can easily have a class of pipe fitters against one wall learning and another class of electricians," said Dr. Stafford.

The entire project is being funded by federal and city grants.

Some of the money was also used to build three new classrooms and an office space.

Here electricians like Dusty Bock from the Port Arthur Valero Refinery can take safety courses.

"It seems like getting away from the facility really works well and this is our first year doing it here. It's a beautiful facility. Very roomy very open. They've worked with us non stop," said Bock.

The facility is not only used for those who are employed. Dr. Stafford says that the college also wants to teach new skills to those who may be unemployed.

"We want to get them to the highest paying jobs in the shortest amount of time. If they tell us we're hiring this we're training that and funneling people directly towards those jobs," said Dr. Bock.

Classes can range from one to six months and at the end of the course students will get a certificate, which could lead to new job opportunities.