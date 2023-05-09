Lamar State College Orange, 2 Orange County school districts will resume classes Wednesday

All classes in the Orangefield and West Orange-Cove school districts and Lamar State College Orange will resume Wednesday.

All classes in the Orangefield and West Orange-Cove school districts were canceled Tuesday due to power outages according to the districts.

Classes at Lamar State College Orange were also canceled for Tuesday according to the school.

LCSO officials say Tuesday's final exams will be administered Wednesday at the same time and location as originally scheduled.

By Tuesday evening, about 2,300 Entergy customers in Southeast Texas were still without power following Monday's storms.

As of 10 a.m. more than 2,300 Entergy customers remained without power in Jefferson, Hardin and Orange County.

Most of the outages were in Orange County where more than 1,800 customers were still without power.

Entergy expects to have all power restored before 10 p.m. Tuesday night according to a company spokesperson.

At 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, nearly 6,000 Entergy customers remained without power in Jefferson, Hardin and Orange County.

At 10 p.m. Monday night Entergy reported 348 customers in Jefferson County, 1,224 customers in Hardin County and 5,663 customers in Orange County were without power.

In a statement Monday night, Entergy said crews are working safely to restore power to customers impacted by the weather.

Some customers in the hardest hit areas will remain without power overnight, according to Entergy.

Entergy has an online outage map where you can view outages in their service area.

Here’s some tips from the Entergy website on how to stay safe during an outage…

Create an emergency preparedness kit, including a flashlight, batteries, and first aid supplies.

Maintain supplies of healthy and filling snacks that don't require refrigeration, such as dried fruits, nuts and protein bars.

Make sure you have alternative charging methods for your phone or any device that requires power.

Purchase ice or freeze water-filled plastic containers to help keep food cold during a temporary power outage.

Learn about the emergency plans established in your area by contacting your state or local emergency management agency.

If you rely on anything that's battery-operated or power dependent, such as a medical device, have a backup plan.

Maintain backup generators according to manufacturers' recommendations and store an adequate supply of fuel in a safe place.

During an outage, disconnect or switch off appliances and electronic equipment that were running when the power went out. Avoid opening refrigerators and freezers to save cold air and preserve food longer.

Generators | Operate backup generators safely by following manufacturer's instructions. Don't attempt to connect your generator to the electrical system; it can backfeed to outdoor utility lines and injure or kill utility service personnel. An automatic transfer switch — installed by a qualified electrician — will help to ensure safe operation. Learn more here.

Refrigerated foods | Discard any perishable items in your refrigerator or freezer that may not be safe to consume. A refrigerator keeps food at a safe temperature for up to four hours during a power outage if it remains closed. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends discarding foods such as meat, poultry and eggs if they've been above 40°F for more than two hours. Learn more here.