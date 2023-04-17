Lamar State College Orange expanding to Hardin County with new 3,000-square-foot satellite campus

Online learning is an option for some classes, but this new campus ensures Hardin County students have easier access to in-person learning.

LUMBERTON, Texas — Lamar State College Orange is expending with the addition of a new satellite campus in Lumberton.

After the school's enrollment increased by 12%, leaders sought to find out where exactly the enrollment was coming from, which was later determined to be from Hardin County students.

"We did a population density of where our students came from and it's increasing each and every year from that area. So, this allows us to be where the students are," said LSCO President Thomas Johnson.

To ease the 30-minute drive, the school decided to open a new campus off of South Main Street in Lumberton.

"This will be able to reach so many more areas in the Hardin County areas so that they'll have opportunity to go to college," Johnson said.

The 3,000-square-foot building will offer general education classes and technical training.

Online learning is an option for some classes, but this new campus ensures more students have access to in-person learning.

"So many of our students really crave face-to-face interaction. They enjoy the engagement with their classmates, with their instructors," said LSCO Provost Wendy Elmore.

Those interested in enrolling can expect the same quality programs that are offered at the campus in Orange.

"Process technology, instrumentation, we got allied health careers, such as pharmacy technician, we've got vocational nursing, registered nursing, dental assistant, massage therapy," Elmore said.

The Lumberton campus is expected to be open by spring 2024.

