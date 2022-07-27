Power City | Lamar State College Orange receives $530K grant to benefit industry, workforce programs

LSCO was one of 29 colleges in the state to receive a portion of the $15 million available in TRUE Grant award funding.

ORANGE, Texas — Lamar State College Orange announced Wednesday they received a grant from the Texas Higher Educating Coordinating Board (THECB) that will benefit multiple workforce and industry programs.

The $530,000 Texas Reskilling and Upskilling through Education (TRUE) Grant will fund mechanical, process operating, instrumentation and maritime programs, according to a release from LSCO.

The grant will allow LSCO to purchase full-size pumps, valves, motors, and controls that simulate a local plant environment, along with retrofitting a workforce building to accommodate the simulation.

LSCO President Dr. Tom Johnson said they are very thrilled to be a recipient of this prestigious grant award.

“These funds will support the completion of our Workforce Education building that is currently under construction, enabling us to add state-of-the-art technology that will benefit many of our technical programs and allow our students to be ready-to-work as quickly as possible,” Dr. Johnson said.

The TRUE Grants are funded through the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Corona Virus State Fiscal Recovery Fund, according to the release.

Texas Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Harrison Keller said the grants are an important tool to support Texas institutions in achieving goals of building a "Talent Strong Texas."

“These grants are specifically designed to help more Texans earn credentials aligned with current and emerging workforce needs and expand opportunities for long-term success.” Dr. Harrison said.

