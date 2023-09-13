'Laid the foundation' | Lamar State College Orange's first president dies at 83

"The history of Lamar State College Orange is forever tied to Dr. Welch."

ORANGE, Texas — Lamar State College Orange's founding president has died the age of 83.

Dr. Joe Ben Welch passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

President of LCSO, Thomas S. Johnson, said in a news release the former president, "laid the foundation for this wonderful college we enjoy today."

"The history of Lamar State College Orange is forever tied to Dr. Welch. As our founding leader, he guided the college through its first 20 years," Johnson said.

According to Johnson, Welch said it best, “the very creation of this institution is a direct consequence of this community’s efforts.”

Without the overwhelming support of the community, the school would not exist today.

The college began in the former Tilley Elementary School in the fall of 1969 under Dr. Welch’s direction with 345 students.

After Tilley Elementary burned down in 1971, Dr. Welch was instrumental in leading the community to raise $250,000 to rebuild the campus, according to the release.

As the college continued to grow, LSCO received monetary, land and building donations from the State of Texas, the U.S. Navy and local companies to build a stable and enduring campus for the community.

"Dr. Welch was universally loved and had overwhelming support from the Orange community during his long tenure," Johnson said in the release.

"His memory will live on with each student who attends our beautiful college on the Sabine. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Dr. Welch," he said.

