BEAUMONT, Texas — The Lamar State College-Orange is taking extra precautions to keep the campus safe after one student contracted the coronavirus.

The Southeast Texas college has confirmed one of their students has tested positive for the virus, and another student may potentially be infected as well.

The public health department determined the students risk of giving the virus to someone one else was low, according to a LSCO news release.

LSCO is working with the local health department to follow up with anyone who the two people may have encountered.

In addition to their contact-tracing efforts, the college is working with campus cleaning services to ensure classrooms are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

The college said they are still abiding by CDC and Gov. Greg Abbott’s guidelines, including health screenings for everyone who enters the campus and limiting the number of people in a room and elevator at one time.

The Lamar college said it’s working with the students to ensure they are able to complete coursework while the two are in their mandatory 14-day quarantine.

