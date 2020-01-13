BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar Institute of Technology received the 'largest single monetary donation' in its history on Monday from the Gale Foundation.

A $1 million donation will allow the LIT Foundation to give $50,000 in scholarships each year to full time, part time and high school dual enrollment students from the Rebecca & Edwin Gale Scholarship Endowment.

The check was presented on Monday at the Institute's 2020 Professional Development Day to Dr. Lonnie L. Howard and LIT's executive team.

Dr. Howard says the endowment, "marks a huge milestone in scholarship development at LIT. The funds will make the 'American Dream' more attainable by increasing student access, success and reducing their debt."

From a Lamar Institute of Technology news release:

