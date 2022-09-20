Lamar Institute of Technology hosting Hispanic Heritage Month event Thursday

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar Institute of Technology in Beaumont will be hosting an event Thursday in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.
The theme of the event is "Unidos... Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation", according to news release from Lamar Institute of Technology.
The "fiesta" takes place Thursday, September 22 at 11:30 a.m. in the Quad on campus.
A special presentation will be made by Southeast Texas artist and LIT alumna, Ines Alvidres, according to the release.
There will be live entertainment by Bob Hope Mariachi Band and The Mexican Heritage Society dancers. Elena's Mexican Restaurant will be providing food for the event.
There will also be a film presentation, an essay contest, sugar skull makeup contest and more.
From a Lamar Institute of Technology news release:
