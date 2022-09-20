Lamar Institute of Technology hosting Hispanic Heritage Month event Thursday

LIT Hosting Hispanic Heritage Month Fiesta on September 22 BEAUMONT - In honor of Hispanic Heritage month LIT will be celebrating our community members with a 'LIT Fiesta' under the theme of 'Unidos... Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation'. The event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 11:30 a.m. in the Quad at LIT. A special presentation will be made by local artist and LIT alumna, Ines Alvidres. Live entertainment will be provided by Bob Hope Mariachi Band and The Mexican Heritage Society dancers. Also, Elena's Mexican Restaurant will be providing food for the event. LIT will honor the Hispanic and Latinx culture with various activities: a film presentation, an essay contest, sugar skull makeup contest and a Game Day. LIT is now enrolling for Fall Late Start, where students can 'Finish Faster for FREE' at lit.edu.