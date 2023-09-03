Lamar Institute of Technology awarded $100K grant for Safety Awareness Institute

The Safety Awareness Institute provides workplace safety courses for community employers, workers and the general public.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar Institute of Technology was given a grant by Texas Mutual Insurance Company to help fund the Safety Awareness Institute.

The Safety Awareness Institute provides workplace safety courses for community employers, workers and the general public, according to a news release from LIT.

2023 is the 7th consecutive year that Texas Mutual has awarded a $100,000 grant to the college.

Continuing education coordinator at Lamar Institute of Technology, Julia Rodriguez, says this partnership has allowed those taking safety courses to receive certifications and employment opportunities.

"The funding from Texas Mutual has allowed us to work with people all across our community, city municipalities and school districts to ensure safety is a priority and allow everyone to go home to their families," Rodriguez said.

LIT launched the Safety Awareness Institute in 2017 to provide training to reduce work-related accidents and injuries.

Since 2017, LIT has trained about 2,300 individuals, 428 of whom participated in training in 2022, according to the release.

The courses include Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) certifications, American Heart Association CPR/First Aid, forklift operation and aerial lift operation at no cost for employees of area businesses and industries.

Vice President of Safety Services at Texas Mutual Eric Bourquin says their community college partners have been instrumental to their mission of creating a stronger, safer Texas.

“Through this grant funding, we have provided support to these institutions and their communities for more than two decades, and we are proud to continue investing in the continued education of thousands of Texas workers," Bourquin said.