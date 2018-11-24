BEAUMONT — The Lamar Cardinals are gearing up for their first ever NCAA FCS playoffs against the University of Northern Iowa.

After beating McNeese in Lake Charles in Saturday night's game, Lamar's football team and 23 other teams advanced to the NCAA FCS Championships Sunday morning, Nov. 18.

This comes after a six-game win streak bit wasn't always easy. At one point this season, the Cardinals had a 1-4 record and a four game losing streak. They came back after the bi-week and haven't lost a game.

The last time the Lamar Cardinals played in the post season was over 50 years ago when they played in the 1961 Tangerine Bowl and 1964 Pecan Bowl. There was something special about the 1964 team and some may say they see a lot of that in this team now.

“We weren’t touted to be in contention for the championship in the Southland Conference. In fact, we were rated pretty low," Mike Allman, four year letterman for Lamar, said.

Mike Allman play for Lamar, then called Lamar Tech, from 1962 to 1965. He said it was a rough start but the team got it together.

"One of the things that I could say about our team was that we kind of loved being the underdog because we knew we had the talent. And the will to win," Allman said. "That overcomes a lot when you’re playing football. So we began to finally play that season and we just couldn’t be stopped."

The 1964 team began to win and it all came down to one game. The final game of the season and all the Cardinals needed to do was tie it. Allman played a number of positions including kicker. He said they were down by one point when they called him in to seal the deal.

“If we made the extra point then we were automatically the Southland Conference Champions in the inaugural year,” Allman said.

Allman made the kick and the 1964 team was the first team to ever call themselves Southland Conference Champions.

“Then we got the opportunity to play in the pecan bowl. We met up with a very formidable opponent and at that time it was called the State College of Iowa," Allman said.

Like Lamar, the State College of Iowa went through changes including a name change. They were now known as the University of Northern Iowa. It is an incredible coincidence. The Lamar Cardinals are playing the same team on Saturday that they played 1964, the last time they played in the postseason.

“It was just kind of surreal that all of a sudden we’ve got a team that we struggled, Lamar struggled and now they are winning, we got to a point where we were winning. And we wind up that we are going to play the same team," Allman said.

Allman said it brought back memories, memories he feels have been erased. He says that he has been actively searching for game film from that memorable year but has come up empty. This coincidence has shone an important light on the team they really had in 1964, but it's something he noticed at Provost Umphrey back in September.

"Just watching the attitude and being around the ball players... it brought back a lot of memories for me. They just had the drive you know they had a cultural there," Allman said. "A kind of brotherhood thing that we had."

He says it's impressive what they have done, but he's not surprised. He had faith.

“You don’t win and do what they’re doing without good discipline and the belief that you can make things happen," Allman said. "I can tell ya that to do what they’ve done and get this opportunity is a great thing because it’s well deserved.”

