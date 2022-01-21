Lamar University celebrating opening of new Cardinal NEST at Fletcher Elementary School

Lamar's Cardinal NEST stands for Navigating Excellence, Success, and Triumph.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for the opening of the new Cardinal NEST.

The NEST opened at Fletcher Elementary School.

NEST labs include state-of-the-art technology such as clear touch, multi-touch panels with tilting stands, computers loaded with S.T.E.A.M-related software and lesson plans.



The fletcher "innovative learning lab" will be the seventh Beaumont Independent School District NEST established in an elementary school.

The Cardinal NEST is funded by the H-E-B Foundation’s Excellence in Education Grant totaling $15,000.

Lamar University will celebrate a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20 for the opening of the new Cardinal NEST –– Navigating Excellence, Success and Triumph –– at Fletcher Elementary School, 1055 Ave. F, Beaumont, Texas.

The Cardinal NEST, funded by the HEB Foundation’s Excellence in Education Grant totaling $15,000, aims to establish a unique space for students to learn in areas applied to science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. The Fletcher “innovative learning lab” will be the seventh Beaumont Independent School District NEST established in an elementary school.

NEST labs include state-of-the-art technology such as clear touch, multi-touch panels with tilting stands and computers loaded with STEAM-related software, snowflake software that includes more than 150,000 K-12, STEAM-related lesson plans, digital citizenship material and software, and virtual reality programs and equipment.

