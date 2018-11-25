The Lamar Cardinals put on a show in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Cardinals come out strong in the first quarter against the University of Iowa Panthers. They put the first points on the board but miss the extra point. Cardinals on top 6 to 0.

At halftime, the game is tied 13 to 13. The Cardinals do not score again in the second half. UNI only scores a field goal but that is enough to top the Cardinals, 16 to 13.

After the game, Lamar football head coach, Mike Shultz said the Cardinals will be back strong.

Lamar quarterback Darrel Colbert Jr. said, "I have Had four different coaches since I've been in college and this is by far the bet staff that I've been around, they know what they are doing and this is not the last time you're going to see Lamar on a national stage."

This was Lamar's first ever NCAA FCS appearance.

